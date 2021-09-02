Delhi government constitutes seven-member committee to review bids to secure liquor licence 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has constituted a seven-member Tender Evaluation Committee (TEC) to assess bids received with regard to retail licences for supply of Indian and foreign liquor in 12 zones under the new excise policy.

Senior government officials said that the panel formed is for the evaluation of pre-qualification, technical and financial bids received in response to tenders for 12 zones floated by the excise department last month.

Anand Kumar Tiwari, deputy commissioner (excise) has been named as the chairman of the committee for which the order was issued by Arava Gopi Krishna, excise commissioner. The panel will evaluate the documents received through e-tenders and check whether they are in place.

“The committee will scrutinize the documents downloaded from the e-procurement portal and submit its recommendations. The formation of the committee is a routine exercise for internal and administrative purposes. A tendering process is initiated for any project such as road construction,” said an official.

Under the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021, the national capital has been divided into 32 zones and the state government will allot license permits for retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor for each zone separately.

The department floated fresh tenders for 12 zones when it failed to attract bidders in the previous attempt. However, in the initial bidding of retail liquor vends in 20 zones in the first week of August the government earned Rs 5,300 crore.

“The auction for 12 zones had to be cancelled due to lack of adequate bidders. After that the fresh tendering process was initiated. The department is trying to complete the process for grant of permits by the end of this month,” said an official.

