Delhi Sports University project on right track

Gayathri Mani By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is gearing up to fulfill its promise of constructing “a world class” sports university on 79 acres of land at Ghevra village. The government is aiming to provide a campus in such a way that each student and sports person who takes up admission will be trained for winning an Olympic gold medal.

Karnam Malleshwari, the first Indian woman weightlifter to win an Olympic medal, has been appointed as Vice Chancellor of the Delhi Sports University. According to a senior PWD official, planning for the proposed university has started. PWD has also floated tenders for comprehensive consultancy services for the construction.

“The campus will be designed in a way that all the sportspersons/students can easily spend 24 hours within the campus with their daily schedule, keeping themselves occupied as per their requirements. Once the consultant is appointed, preliminary works like geotechnical and topographical surveys, layout, map, approvals and others will be started,” said the PWD official.

The government had earlier announced that students from Class 6 to 9 will get admission in the university and be trained in particular sports from scratch. The campus will take about 3,000 students. PWD is planning to construct residential facility with 20 storey or more so that minimum possible area for accommodation is used and maximum area is available for sports activities. .

“The consultants have to visualise the day of the sportspersons and to provide the facilities in such a way that the students may be trained aiming for Olympic gold medal,” read the tender document. The campus will have a University School of Sports Technology, University School of Sports Health Science, University School of Sports Ethics Humanities and Social Science, University School of Sports Economics and Management, University School of Sports Architecture, University School of Physical Education and Teacher Training, Central Library with a 1,000 seating capacity, E-book facility, Sports Science Centre.

The estimated cost of the proposed university is around Rs 1,000 crore.

Olympic dreams

The fully residential campus will admit about 3,000 students

Outdoor facilities

2 Ground For Football

2 Track for AthleticS with practice pitches of 125 mtrs on each side

2 Court FOR Volleyball

2 Court FOR Basketball

50 Mtrs Shooting Arena

Archery field

Hockey turf

Lawn tennis Court — 3 synthetic, 3 clay

Space for recreational activities (open amphitheatre)

Indoor facilities

One Indoor Hall with height of about 10-12 mtrs having following facilities:

8-10 Court For Badminton

1 Court for Volleyball

1 Court for Basketball

79 acre Area

Rs 1,000 cr Budget (approx)

2 years completion by 2023

Aquatic centre with 4 all-weather practice pools (half Olympic size) and 1 Olympic Size swimming pool, one diving pool with adequate number of steam & sauna stations

One multi-storey indoor hall of wrestling, weightlifting, boxing with gym facility

Gymnastics sports

Fencing

One multi-storey indoor hall for taekwando, chess, kabaddi, table tennis (16 tables)

Indoor shooting range of 10 mtrs & 25 mtrs

Grassy and sand jogging track with hill terrain along the periphery of the boundary wall of university campus

All sports facilities shall be equipped with changing rooms, washrooms, coach rooms, store room

Delhi Sports School



