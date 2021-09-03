STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doorstep delivery of excess baggage for air passengers at Terminal 3

The service provider will ferry baggage by air or road depending on the choice of the passenger.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:17 AM

Avaan Excess, which is powered by GATI, one of India’s premium logistics companies, will deliver the baggage within 72 hours by air.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday launched a cost-effective excess baggage home delivery service at IGI Airport’s Terminal 3.  The ‘Avaan Excess’ baggage delivery services will allow domestic and international passengers get their excess baggage delivered to their adress at an affordable price at any location within India, the DIAL said in a statement. 

The service provider will ferry baggage by air or road depending on the choice of the passenger. “DIAL’s partnership for this unique service, Avaan Excess, which is powered by GATI, one of India’s premium logistics companies, will deliver the baggage within 72 hours by air. If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire,” read the statement.

The service aims to facilitate travelers, who may check-in with bulk luggage or need assistance like senior citizens or those shifting from one place  to another. “Delhi airport has been a pioneer in providing world-class experience to the passengers. In these pandemic times, travelling safe, conveniently and stress-free, along with heavy luggage is a real challenge for flyers,” DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

“Our excess baggage delivery service will not only help travelers in flying stress-free but also save them from standing in baggage check-in and pick up queues at the airports. All they have to do is book their baggage at an affordable price and fly hassle-free.”  

