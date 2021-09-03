STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

ECMO for 28 days, ventilator for three weeks: Delhi woman beats all odds to defeat Covid

Kumari Ranjana, a professor of mathematics from Delhi, admitted to Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon on May 15, was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Published: 03rd September 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 47-year old woman, who was put on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support for 28 days and ventilator for 21 days, beat all odds to defeat COVID-19, a private hospital that treated her claimed.

Kumari Ranjana, a professor of mathematics from Delhi, admitted to Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon on May 15, was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) with "air continuously leaking from the lungs and seeping around the heart, the chest and tissues under the skin", it said.

"Survival chances of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilation, whose lungs are leaking air, are next to zero. We did not lose hope and, with the basic idea that a body part needed rest to get a chance to heal on its own, we took a bold decision. We decided to bypass the patient's lungs by putting her on ECMO," said Dr Shivanshu Raj Goyal, consultant, Respiratory or Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine at Artemis.

ECMO, which is akin to a heart-lung bypass machine, pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the organs to rest.

However, the encouraging results with ECMO didn't last long, and Ranjana's vital parameters started dropping.

With her condition deteriorating by the day, the doctors turned to a special "bovine surfactant therapy", the hospital said.

"We finally took the decision to try out something that has hardly ever been used in adult patients till now ,artificially administer an element called pulmonary surfactant in the lungs of the patient. This element is naturally present in lungs but gets denatured or destroyed due to Covid, causing the lungs to behave abnormally," the doctor.

The therapy, which according to the hospital, was used for the "first time" in an adult suffering from ARDS caused by severe COVID-19 showed dramatic improvement in Ranajana's condition.

"It took Ranjana precisely 98 days in the hospital to regain her strength to talk, sit up, eat and even walk with some support," said Dr Goyal.

Ranjana was finally discharged on August 20.

"The three months that I spent at the Artemis Hospital feel like a lifetime, but I am grateful to the doctors from the bottom of my heart for pulling me back from the edge. I look forward to a full recovery and going back to my routine life," said Ranjana, mother of two grown-up children.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation ECMO Ventilator Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID Survivor Artemis Hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp