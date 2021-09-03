Jindal university to offer fellowships to Afghan students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: OP Jindal Global University has launched a special fellowship for students from Afghanistan in view of the complex geo-political situation in the region and the need for Afghan students to pursue their aspirations. Ten fellowships will be awarded under this initiative.

The fellowships will be provided to select students to pursue PhD at any of the university’s schools or institutes offering doctoral programmes and to work closely with the global faculty of JGU, where they can understand and appreciate the nuances of academic research, the university said.

The policy will be applicable from the spring 2022 (January 2022) semester and all Afghan students who have completed their master’s or MPhil will be eligible to apply. The university will also provide suitable accommodation, dining hall facility and annual health insurance coverage to the scholars in addition to the fellowship.

“This fellowship aims to support and empower students from Afghanistan to develop their research capabilities and intellectual competencies and provide them a pathway for a career in academia,” Vice Chancellor C Raj Kumar said.