STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the tunnel connects the legislative assembly to Red Fort and was used by the Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters.

Published: 03rd September 2021 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Workers busy at Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Monday,

Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A tunnel-like structure was discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said that the tunnel connects the legislative assembly to Red Fort and was used by the Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters.

"When I became an MLA in 1993, there was hearsay about a tunnel present here that goes till Red Fort and I tried to search for its history. But there was no clarity over it," he stated.

"Now we have got the mouth of the tunnel but we are not digging it further as all the paths of the tunnel have been destroyed due to metro projects and sewer installations," he added.

Goel further informed that the Delhi Legislative Assembly, which was used as Central Legislative Assembly after shifting of capital from Kolkata to Delhi in 1912, was turned into a court in 1926 and Britishers used this tunnel to bring freedom fighters to the court.

"We all knew about the presence of a gallows room here but never opened it. Now it was the 75th year of independence and I decided to inspect that room. We intend to change that room into a shrine of freedom fighters as a tribute to them," he said.

The assembly speaker added that in view of the history of the Delhi Legislative Assembly associated with the independence of the country, he intends to open the gallows room for the tourists by the next independence day and the work for the same has already started.

"This place has a very rich history in the context of the freedom struggle. We intend to renovate it in a way that tourists and visitors can get a reflection of our history," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Assembly Red Fort
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp