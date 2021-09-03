Youth Congress protests rise in cooking gas price in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday held a protest outside the office of Petroleum Ministry over the rising fuel prices, including that of cooking gas.

Addressing the protesters, IYC president Srinivas B V said the people are suffering from inflation while the Narendra Modi government is busy with tax collection. “The Modi government came to power by showing big dreams to the citizens. But today, it has become difficult for the poor to purchase expensive cooking gas cylinders,” he said. “Inflation is rising persistently and the price of LPG cylinder is soon going to cross Rs 1,000. The prices of petrol and diesel are also on fire.”

The prices of non-subsidised LPG domestic cylinders were hiked again by Rs 25 apiece on Wednesday. It was the second price hike undertaken by the gas retailers within a month. On August 18, petroluem companies had hiked the price by Rs 25 per cylinder.

Mahila Congress, too, out on road

Like the Congress’ youth wing, the Mahila Congress too carried out protest in the city. Workers of the party’s women wing descended near PM Narendra Modi’s residence in the afternoon to protest against the rising prices of cooking gas, petrol and diesel.

Carrying black balloons and raising slogans against the government, the women workers tried to match towards the high-security area but the police stopped them. Two dozen workers were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. They were later released. No case has been filed so far in connection with the incident.