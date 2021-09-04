All big drains flowing into Yamuna to be cleaned up

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is working on rejuvenation and beautification of major drains flowing into the Yamuna. The proposal is to convert these drains under the jurisdiction of the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department to clean water channels again.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday held a meeting to discuss the plan for rejuvenation of drains that discharge untreated sewage into the river. “The plan is to clean and beautify Najafgarh, supplementary and Shahdara link drains. The minister wants all major drains to be converted into clean water channels again,” said an official. Currently, these drains are massively contributing to the pollution in the Yamuna in Delhi by discharging solid waste, sludge and wastewater into the river.

There are over 60 main drains under the I&FC Department, including 22 big natural drains, which are actually meant to carry surface run-offs to the Yamuna and facilitate recharge of groundwater. A study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board last year had noted that 14 of these major drains are discharging untreated sewage into the Yamuna.

Due to the discharge of untreated sewage or partially treated industrial effluents comprising phosphorus, foaming is seen in patches of the river, the report said. Officials said Jain instructed in the meeting to find out solutions which should be inbuilt in the project to achieve holistic development of the drains. After the rejuvenation and beautification, which is expected to be completed in three years, flow of only clean water into the drains would help in recharging groundwater levels of adjacent areas.

DRAIN DISCHARGE

60 main drains under the jurisdiction of Irrigation and Flood Control Department

14 of these discharging untreated sewage into the Yamuna, says Central Pollution Control Board