New sports university will make Delhi Olympic medal factory of India: Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after floating tenders for consultancy services to construct the Delhi Sports University (DSU), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that the government wants to make the city “the Olympic medal factory” and organise Olympics in Delhi before India celebrates 100th Independence Day.

The government on Friday held its first meeting with the board of management of DSU to discuss the vision of making “Delhi a factory of Olympic medallists and world champions”. During the meeting, Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, stated that DSU will create such an environment that every person in the country will consider sports as a field of education.

He said, “Our motive for starting this university is to give education status to sports. Our players work very hard in their sports but their hard work done in sports is considered zero in front of studies. DSU will create such an environment in the whole of India that every person of the country can say that playing is also education.”

The minister said currently Olympics arena is dominated by China, America and Russia. “To beat these countries, DSU will be the answer and will prepare players to bring medals for the country. Our vision is to organise the Olympics in Delhi before India enters its 100th year of independence.

The university will create an environment for this. With this Delhi will emerge as a medal factory.”

Vice Chancellor of the university, Karnam Malleshwari said, “There is no dearth of sports talent in the country. Players just needs support to make their talent shine.”