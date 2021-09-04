Nodal officers to take charge of Covid hospitals promptly: Delhi govt

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of a possible third wave of the pandemic, the Delhi government on Friday directed all nodal officers appointed for the state-run hospitals to take charge immediately and ensure coordination among agencies for better preparedness.

The health and family department released names of 15 IAS officers appointed for Covid hospitals. “The nodal officers shall immediately start monitoring the work of third wave preparedness including beds escalation, sourcing of requisite oxygen supply, procurement and storage of sufficient drugs and engineering works if any and will coordinate with the other agencies like PWD etc as well as area District Magistrate,” said the order issued.

As per the order, the officers will be overall in-charge of the Covid hospital assigned to them and control over the functioning of the hospital. The Medical Superintendent, Managing Director and the Director of the hospital will have to obtain concurrence of all decision pertaining to Covid management from the respective nodal officer, said an official.

The nodal officer will sit in the hospital allocated to them and if needed, may use their staff from the parent department during emergencies. For the convenience of the patients and caretakers, names and phone numbers of the nodal officers will be displayed at prominent sites in the hospital.

“The nodal officer shall be responsible for efficient and effective handling of telephone lines and complaint centres pertaining to their respective hospitals, during Covid-19 emergencies. All are directed to ensure that a robust, efficient and effective public grievance system is established in their respective hospital,” the order stated.

The government asked municipal corporations to select their officers for Covid health facilities. The District Magistrates also asked to appoint nodal officers for Covid healthcare centres in their district.