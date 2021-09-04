STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Speed up clearances for station development: Baijal

Published: 04th September 2021 08:04 AM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday advised the DDA, police and other associated departments to facilitate approvals and clearances for timely implementation of the New Delhi station redevelopment project.

He said this during a meeting of the ‘apex committee’ on this project. “Chaired the 5th meeting of the Apex Committee to oversee and facilitate the ‘Redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station’ under the TOD policy,” the L-G tweeted.

Officials of the DDA, Delhi Police and other departments concerned were advised to facilitate approvals and clearances as required for timely implementation of the project. The meeting was attended by CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, Vice-Chairman of DDA Anurag Jain, the VC of the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), and senior officers. “Status of the project including grant of NOCs and preparation of Influence Zone Plans (IZP) was reviewed,” the  L-G tweeted.

