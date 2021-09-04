Warring CM at fault for mess in capital, says Congress state head

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress state president Anil Kumar Chaudhary on Friday held Arvind Kerjiwal responsible for water logging in the city, saying the Chief Minister often indulged in a spat with the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal because of which he ignored civic issues leading to a complete collapse of civic services.

Chaudhary said the situation deteriorated to such an extreme level that sewage water entered shops and houses. Besides low-lying areas, underpasses, roads and lanes, he said, major commercial centres like Connaught Place and Chanakyapuri are flooded. “Kejriwal makes hollow promises to get the votes of the poor people during the election. He promised to make Delhi like London, Paris and Singapore, but now the people want that the facilities in Delhi be restored to the level which existed seven years ago during the Congress rule,” said the Congress leader.

He alleged that the collapse of civic services was the consequence of failed governance as Kejriwal has no time for the city. “Kejriwal is often busy fighting with the Centre, L-G and bureaucrats. He keeps visiting other states to expand the Aam Aadmi Party’s support base.

The city is being ignored as drains are not de-silted before the monsoon which contributed to waterlogging and traffic jams.” Kejriwal only knows how to dole out tax payers’ money in subsidies, instead of using that money for development work and improving the quality of life in the city, he said.