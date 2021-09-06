STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Failure to conduct proper investigation on Northeast Delhi riot will 'torment' sentinels of democracy: Trial court to Delhi police

However, it’s to the credit of the traditional media that the courts so far have found no instance for castigating newspapers for fuelling the communal fire.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Riots

Protesters during clashes in Northeast Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

The past week has been bad for Delhi Police. No, it has not been because of any particular spurt in the crime graph but largely due to the spankings it has received from courts ranging from a trial court to the Supreme Court in their handling of the 2020 Delhi riots.

Last week a trial court in Delhi came down heavily on the Delhi Police for its probe into a 2020 riots case in northeast Delhi, saying that its failure to conduct a proper investigation will “torment” the sentinels of democracy when history will look back at the worst communal riots in the national capital since the Partition.

The court said the police solved the case merely by filing the charge sheet without any real effort to trace out the eyewitnesses, real accused persons, and technical evidence. The court said the probe lacked sensitivity and skillfulness.

In another instance, the Delhi High Court took the Delhi Police to task saying that placing video clips of burqa-clad women indulging in violence cannot be the sole basis for prosecuting a woman activist from the riot-hit area. 

In riot-like situations, media also plays a role. With the spread of social media, the role has become more pivotal. However, it’s to the credit of the traditional media that the courts so far have found no instance for castigating newspapers for fuelling the communal fire.

As a teacher of journalism and mass communication, I have always insisted that despite the hardships caused by Covid, the print was there to survive. Just that the genre of print has spread its scope from newsprint and ink to also e-papers and news portals run by the newspapers.

In a recent hearing on the biased reporting on the Tablighi Jamat at the beginning of the first phase of the Covid pandemic, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said that print does responsible reporting, has in-built corrective mechanisms and highlights a great dichotomy vis-a-vis the social media. In another observation in the same case, the CJI took the ‘fashionable’ social media and YouTube to task saying that the communal overtones of content published by them show India in a poor light, though some of these offenders consider themselves ‘patriotic’. 

There could not have been greater thumps up for the traditional media in this country, largely identified with print, which has so far resisted being labelled being committed to a particular ideology. The editorial line of a newspaper may have an ideological bend but newspapers in this country so far are known not to fuel a particular political agenda.

One of the best examples of this has been the news reporting in the national Capital during the trying times of the communal riots in February 2020. The media refused to ply the line which the Delhi Police took, for which it is being now taken to cleaners for a shoddy job.

Delhi Police-like practice has also been followed by the social media executioners in the Delhi riots cases. They first take a position and then try justifying it by giving evidence which are largely fake. The chief justice’s comment may imply that social media is a cesspool of fake, hateful, or communal content, which publishes contaminated information without paying any attention to facts.

This is, however, not to claim that the newspapers have always been perfect but they need to be complimented for following a rigorous work culture of several levels of fact-checking and editorial gatekeeping.

Sidharth Mishra

Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police 2020 Delhi riots Northeast Delhi riot Delhi court
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp