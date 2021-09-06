STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Viewing objects in a new light with The (Pro)found Object, at Vadehra Art Gallery

Artists Biraaj Dodiya, Shailesh BR, Youdhisthir Maharjan and Moonis Ahmad Shah have come together for a group show titled The (Pro)found Object, at Vadehra Art Gallery.

Published: 06th September 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Art by Shailesh BR

Art by Shailesh BR

By Express News Service

Artists Biraaj Dodiya, Shailesh BR, Youdhisthir Maharjan and Moonis Ahmad Shah have come together for a group show titled The (Pro)found Object, at Vadehra Art Gallery. On display are paintings and sculptures by Dodiya (28) from Mumbai, paintings and new media sculptures by Shailesh (35) from Gujarat; works with found books by  Youdhisthir Maharjan (33) from Nepal, and  found telegrams by Moonis Shah (29) from Kashmir.

“Found objects possess intrinsic contexts with linguistic values, and  are much like artworks. An artist’s intervention of their interpreted  meanings and the roles they play in life’s experiences, can lend a renewed outlook to these objects. This show celebrates an artist’s curiosity for curios through their recent works and practices,” says  Gallery Director and Curator, Roshni Vadehra.

Shailesh, Dodiya, Ahmad and Maharjan focus on the form, function and translation of meanings from the mediums of their choice. By doing this, they expand the notion of the traditional collage, painting and sculpture, and lend a meditative quality to their artworks. “It is exciting to see them use varied found objects and transform meaning and give new life, while interpreting their utility and aesthetics in their individual visual languages,” says Vadehra, adding, “We have all safety protocols in place at the gallery, keeping the safety of visitors in mind.”

A virtual viewing of the show is available on the website.

AT: Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony 

TILL: September 24

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shailesh BR The (Pro)found Object Vadehra Art Gallery
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp