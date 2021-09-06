Viewing objects in a new light with The (Pro)found Object, at Vadehra Art Gallery

By Express News Service

Artists Biraaj Dodiya, Shailesh BR, Youdhisthir Maharjan and Moonis Ahmad Shah have come together for a group show titled The (Pro)found Object, at Vadehra Art Gallery. On display are paintings and sculptures by Dodiya (28) from Mumbai, paintings and new media sculptures by Shailesh (35) from Gujarat; works with found books by Youdhisthir Maharjan (33) from Nepal, and found telegrams by Moonis Shah (29) from Kashmir.

“Found objects possess intrinsic contexts with linguistic values, and are much like artworks. An artist’s intervention of their interpreted meanings and the roles they play in life’s experiences, can lend a renewed outlook to these objects. This show celebrates an artist’s curiosity for curios through their recent works and practices,” says Gallery Director and Curator, Roshni Vadehra.

Shailesh, Dodiya, Ahmad and Maharjan focus on the form, function and translation of meanings from the mediums of their choice. By doing this, they expand the notion of the traditional collage, painting and sculpture, and lend a meditative quality to their artworks. “It is exciting to see them use varied found objects and transform meaning and give new life, while interpreting their utility and aesthetics in their individual visual languages,” says Vadehra, adding, “We have all safety protocols in place at the gallery, keeping the safety of visitors in mind.”

A virtual viewing of the show is available on the website.

AT: Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony

TILL: September 24