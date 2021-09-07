STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
An artistic ensemble of hope

While the artists have worked on varied themes, a few subjects that overlap include conservation of endangered species, urbanisation, global warming, feminism, and spiritual harmony.

An artwork by Jasbir Bhambra; (below) An artwork by Anindita Kishore

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

The pandemic brought the world to a screeching halt. Amid the gloom cast by Covid-19, the only saving grace is creativity. Artist and curator Priyanka Banerjee’s latest group show titled ‘Panorama 18’ showcases this idea. Banerjee’s ongoing show at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) is a unique collection of handcrafted artworks by both veteran and emerging artists.

While the artists have worked on varied themes, a few subjects that overlap include conservation of endangered species, urbanisation, global warming, feminism, and spiritual harmony. All these themes have been woven together intricately to produce a powerful visual impact, staying true to the meaning of the word ‘panorama’. Through their individual works, artists such as Uma Bardhan, Anindita Kishore, Zaheda Khanum, Meena Wason, Meghna Agarwal Amit Kumar, Jasbir Bhamra, Nikun Aggarwal, among others, have showcased an unbroken view of things by diving deeper into the issues we face. Significantly, none of these works look dull but exude positivity and hope for the future.

“Art comes handy in managing stress through imagery and creativity. After the apocalyptic second wave, people were left with two options: either to come out bitter or better. Most chose the second option and came out stronger. This exhibition focuses on how beautifully artists utilised their quarantine period.  It serves as a much-needed break from the pandemic and is a visual treat for art lovers and aficionados,” says Banerjee.

Dabbling in diverse mediums ranging from watercolour on paper, gouache and oil on canvas, acrylic on canvas to mixed media, these artists have created an impression that transcends all barriers taking one on a soulful journey to a colourful world.

A few of the artists who stand out include veteran artist and enamelist Anindita Kishore, who finds her muse in nature and has worked with a mix of muted and vibrant tones, Jasbir Bhambra, who explores the medium of gouache, acrylic and oil for his works. Nikunj Aggrawal, Punam Rai and Reba Mandal abstract and figurative works showcase the spiritual side of people.“Through this exhibition, I want to tell everyone that man is not made for defeat. We are certainly living in uncertain and tough times but these are not going to last forever. Happy days will be here again.”

WHERE: Open Palm Court, IHC

WHEN: September 6 TO 10, 11am TO 7pm

