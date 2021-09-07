STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: AAP MLAs listen to civic issues ‘caused by MCDs’

As part of an outreach program to prepare the ground in its favour, the party has asked all its MLAs to hold meetings with the public.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A week after the AAP launched its MCD poll campaign by sending party MLAs on a whirlwind tour of their constituencies, the legislators said that people were approaching them with complaints of clogged drains and water shortage. As part of an outreach program to prepare the ground in its favour, the party has asked all its MLAs to hold meetings with the public.

“People are showing interest and coming to us with issues related to nallas and water supply. We are also getting an opportunity to interact with the public after the long lockdown,” said Kuldeep Kumar, MLA from East Delhi’s Kondli.

AAP launched its month-long campaign on September 1, during which agendas such as “garbage accumulation” and “corruption-free Delhi” would be taken up. The target is to hold 2,500 meetings under the Aapka Vidhayak Aapke Dwaar initiative. 

“Eve though our area is not going to be affected by the civic body polls, we are also holding meetings with the voters explaining them about the work done by the AAP government in comparison to what the BJP has been doing for the last many years,” said Virender Kadian, AAP MLA from Delhi Cantonment which falls under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Meanwhile, Kumar who was a former councillor and then graduated to become an MLA claimed that this time the voters were more aware of certain issues which were caused by the BJP-ruled MCDs. These are issues that can be solved by the MCDs and not by the AAP government. “I met a woman who said ‘we know you are not in the MCD but still see if you can do something about this issue’. This is good news as we don’t have to completely explain to the public who controls what,” said the East Delhi MLA.

AAP MCD poll
