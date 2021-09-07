STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Covid-affected families to get financial aid from government

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday informed that the authorities concerned had been asked to provide immediate financial assistance to the beneficiaries.

Published: 07th September 2021 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhiites who lost their loved ones to Covid-19 have started getting financial assistance from the Delhi government, as promised by Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal.

The government received around 10,000 applications seeking grants under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Parivaar Aarthik Sahayata Yojana (Chief Minister Covid 19 Family Financial Assistance Scheme), of which over 3,700 applications have been approved and 1,416 of them have already been paid one-time ex gratia of Rs 50,000. The government also plans to enroll one member of affected families as civil defense volunteer.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday informed that the authorities concerned had been asked to provide immediate financial assistance to the beneficiaries. Of the total approved applications, 1,257 requests are for monthly aid.

The submission for 2,451 families has also been cleared for one-time ex gratia payment. In May, Kerjiwal announced that the government would provide Rs 50,000 ex gratia to each family who lost a member to Covid-19, besides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 if the deceased was an earning member. According to the government, about 6,291 applications are pending as they are being examined at various levels. The process is being made hassle-free so that the affected families do not have to make rounds of the government offices, said an official.

Officials conducting on-the-spot inspection of the houses have been directed to help them if required documents are not available with the applications. Total 195 applications have been rejected due to objections and various other reasons. The government officials said that 2,311 applications are pending due to verification, objections by citizens and non-receipt of response from citizens for which the investigation is still underway.

Officials said that 2,311 applications are pending due to verification, objections by citizens and non-receipt of response from citizens for which investigation is underway.

Over 3,700 applications have been approved and 1,416 of them have already been paid one-time ex gratia of Rs 50,000. The submissions of 2,451 families have also been cleared for this one-time ex gratia payment

