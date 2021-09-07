STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Five arrested for robbing factory owner at gunpoint

Five men were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing a factory owner at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Khyala area, said the police. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five men were arrested on Monday for allegedly robbing a factory owner at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Khyala area, said the police. The accused have been identified as Pawan (25), Sandeep (28), Amit (29) and Narender (32), all residents of Jhajjar district in Haryana and Rajkumar (32), a resident of Mangolpuri. The police said the robbery took place on August 16. The complainant, who runs a small factory of iron sheets, came to his car along with his accountant. He was carrying a bag which had Rs 9.26 lakh, said police. 

He kept the bag on the rear seat of his car. In the meantime, three men came and one of them pointed a gun towards the complainant, a senior police officer said. One of the accused also opened the gate of the car and sat on the back seat pointing the gun towards the complainant’s neck. The accused took the bag and fled the spot. The complainant managed to see the last four digits of the number plate of the car in which the accused fled, said the police. 

During the investigation, police managed to identify Pawan and Rajkumar. A raid was conducted at Pawan’s house and he was apprehended. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Urvija Goel said that the vehicle used in the crime, the weapon and Rs 40,000 cash was recovered. 

During interrogation, Pawan said his friend Rajkumar had given the details about the complainant and helped them to rob. They had given Rajkumar Rs 60,000 as his share, the DCP said. Rajkumar was also arrested later and Rs 15,000 was recovered from his possession.  “On Saturday, police noticed a car moving towards Dwarka Mor. They chased the car, intercepted the vehicle and overpowered the accused,” Goel said.The police recovered three country-made pistols, 22 live cartridges and one magazine along with the car which Sandeep had purchased with the robbed amount. 

