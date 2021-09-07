Delhi International Airport Limited gets CII awards for most energy-efficient unit

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has won the prestigious awards given by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) — ‘National Energy Leader’ and ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’.

DIAL has been recognized with both accolades for the 2nd and 4th year in a row, said a press statement. The objective of these awards is to recognize the companies engaged in energy-efficiency initiatives that adopt best practices and technological advancement in their daily operations.

The jury evaluated the participants on several parameters of energy efficiency and innovative thought process adopted. Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DIAL, said the awards are a testimony to our focus and dedication towards improving energy efficiency and promoting sustainable development at Delhi Airport.

“With this achievement, we have set up a new benchmark for our partners and stakeholders to follow. We are committed to exploring and implementing best-in-class energy-efficient solutions. We have been consciously working towards adoption of new innovative technologies and implemented several Covid measures to ensure passenger safety,” he said. The statement said that DIAL presented the key energy-saving and emission reduction initiatives and innovative projects.