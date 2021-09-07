STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to resume practical sessions from September 15

According to the DU guidelines, all the teaching and non-teaching staffs must have both doses of Covid vaccine. 

Published: 07th September 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of nearly 17 months, the Delhi University will resume practical sessions at laboratories from September 15 as part of its plan of opening campuses and colleges in a phased manner. Theory classes, meanwhile, for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses will continue online. 

Both UG and PG students will be allowed to enter campus for attending practical classes with 50 per cent capacity. For students to enter university and college premises, they should have at least one dose of the vaccine. “However, two doses are mandatory for hostel residents,” read a DU notification.

According to the DU guidelines, all the teaching and non-teaching staffs must have both doses of Covid vaccine. The University advised the colleges to conduct practicals for the important subjects of the semester with 50 per cent capacity of facilities under a rotation policy. Physical attendance will be optional and left to the students to decide As physical entry is voluntary, attendance will not be mandatory, it said. 

Colleges and faculties were allowed to call final-year students for academic consultation and placement process in a staggered manner with 50 per cent seating capacity.Libraries, meanwhile, reopened in all DU colleges and campuses from Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Delhi University practical session
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp