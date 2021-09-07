Delhi University to resume practical sessions from September 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a gap of nearly 17 months, the Delhi University will resume practical sessions at laboratories from September 15 as part of its plan of opening campuses and colleges in a phased manner. Theory classes, meanwhile, for all Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses will continue online.

Both UG and PG students will be allowed to enter campus for attending practical classes with 50 per cent capacity. For students to enter university and college premises, they should have at least one dose of the vaccine. “However, two doses are mandatory for hostel residents,” read a DU notification.

According to the DU guidelines, all the teaching and non-teaching staffs must have both doses of Covid vaccine. The University advised the colleges to conduct practicals for the important subjects of the semester with 50 per cent capacity of facilities under a rotation policy. Physical attendance will be optional and left to the students to decide As physical entry is voluntary, attendance will not be mandatory, it said.

Colleges and faculties were allowed to call final-year students for academic consultation and placement process in a staggered manner with 50 per cent seating capacity.Libraries, meanwhile, reopened in all DU colleges and campuses from Monday.