STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

FIRs against nightclub, two pubs in Delhi for violating Covid related guidelines

Meanwhile, the police have also registered FIRs against two other popular joints in Connaught Place for allegedly violating Covid-related guidelines and serving hukkas at their outlets.

Published: 07th September 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

The manager of the club was arrested and later released on bail the same day. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against 'Key Nightclub' in Hotel Samrat, besides Junkyard Cafe and Amplifier The Club in Connaught Place, here for violating COVID-19 related guidelines, officials said on Tuesday.

Action was taken against 'Key Nightclub' in Hotel Samrat in Chanakyapuri area after a PCR call was received on August 30 from a person who alleged that some minors were attending a party inside the club, they said.

On reaching the spot, no such party was seen happening but many guests present there were either not wearing masks or maintaing social distancing, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, "An FIR was registered against Key Nightclub in Hotel Samrat on August 30 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and not maintaining social distancing."

The manager of the club was arrested and later released on bail the same day, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have also registered FIRs against two other popular joints in Connaught Place for allegedly violating Covid-related guidelines and serving hukkas at their outlets.

A senior police officer said, "An FIR was registered against the Junkyard Cafe on September 1, while another FIR was registered against Amplifier The Club in Connaught Place on August 28 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and serving hukkas. The managers of both the outlets were arrested and later released on bail."

Both the FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligently doing any act known to be likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life) of Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Act and COPTA (The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act), according to the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Covid 19 in Delhi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp