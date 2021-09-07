STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

India assured us of more Covid vaccines: Bangladesh minister Hasan Mahmud

After inaugurating the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India, he said, “Unfortunately, the second wave of Covid-19 hit India a few months ago.

Published: 07th September 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker prepare a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Sumida ward of Tokyo

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, on Monday said that New Delhi has assured Dhaka of more deliveries of Covid vaccines when the situation improves. “The Indian government has assured us that they would provide vaccines that are in the contract when the situation gets better. Bangladesh understands the local demand in India,” said Mahmud.

After inaugurating the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India, he said, “Unfortunately, the second wave of Covid-19 hit India a few months ago. That’s why we did not get further deliveries. But I must register my thanks to the Indian government and SII. Also, India gifted us some vaccines as well.”Mahmud said that India has tackled the second wave effectively and the infection rate has come down from over 25 per cent to 2 per cent. 

“We understand India’s local demand and local complexities. India-Bangladesh relationship is not only about the vaccines,” he added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hasan Mahmud Covid vaccine coronavirus COVID Bangladesh
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp