India assured us of more Covid vaccines: Bangladesh minister Hasan Mahmud

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hasan Mahmud, Bangladesh’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, on Monday said that New Delhi has assured Dhaka of more deliveries of Covid vaccines when the situation improves. “The Indian government has assured us that they would provide vaccines that are in the contract when the situation gets better. Bangladesh understands the local demand in India,” said Mahmud.

After inaugurating the Bangabandhu Media Centre at the Press Club of India, he said, “Unfortunately, the second wave of Covid-19 hit India a few months ago. That’s why we did not get further deliveries. But I must register my thanks to the Indian government and SII. Also, India gifted us some vaccines as well.”Mahmud said that India has tackled the second wave effectively and the infection rate has come down from over 25 per cent to 2 per cent.

“We understand India’s local demand and local complexities. India-Bangladesh relationship is not only about the vaccines,” he added.