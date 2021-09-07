STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Programme for students to set up business, Delhi govt to give Rs 2,000 each to as many as 3.5 lakh pupils

Delhi government to offer Rs 2,000 to 3.5 lakh pupils following successful completion of pilot project in school.

Published: 07th September 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a ‘Business Blasters’ programme

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a ‘Business Blasters’ programme

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to create a generation of job providers, the Delhi government will on Tuesday launch the ‘Business Blasters’ programme, which envisages giving Rs 2,000 each to as many as 3.5 lakh students to set up their own businesses under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC). This comes after successful completion of a pilot project at a government school in the city. 

“After completing studies from schools and colleges, students should have the mentality to become job providers and not job seekers and contribute to the economy of the country. They should not stand in lines for jobs, but jobs should come to them,” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister.

The EMC was launched in 2019 in all Delhi government schools. As part of this, the Business Blasters programme was started at the School of Excellence, Khichripur under a pilot project. Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. In this project, 9 groups of 41 students were formed and each student was given seed money of Rs 1,000. The amount was increased to Rs 2,000 in July 2021.

“People in our country find solutions to unemployment by seeking jobs at political and administrative levels. But I believe that if everyone wants to be a job seeker, then who is going to become a job provider? EMC will be the solution to unemployment. A great message will reach every citizen that the only solution to eliminate unemployment and move the economy forward is EMC, which needs to b adopted in all schools across the country,” said Sisodia. He said the most important component of EMC is the Business Blasters programme through which every student from classes 9-12 will receive seed money of Rs 2,000.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Business Blasters Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum Delhi government students business
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp