Programme for students to set up business, Delhi govt to give Rs 2,000 each to as many as 3.5 lakh pupils

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to create a generation of job providers, the Delhi government will on Tuesday launch the ‘Business Blasters’ programme, which envisages giving Rs 2,000 each to as many as 3.5 lakh students to set up their own businesses under the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC). This comes after successful completion of a pilot project at a government school in the city.

“After completing studies from schools and colleges, students should have the mentality to become job providers and not job seekers and contribute to the economy of the country. They should not stand in lines for jobs, but jobs should come to them,” said Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister.

The EMC was launched in 2019 in all Delhi government schools. As part of this, the Business Blasters programme was started at the School of Excellence, Khichripur under a pilot project. Its purpose was to inculcate the belief in children that whatever work they do, they should do it with an entrepreneurial mindset. In this project, 9 groups of 41 students were formed and each student was given seed money of Rs 1,000. The amount was increased to Rs 2,000 in July 2021.

“People in our country find solutions to unemployment by seeking jobs at political and administrative levels. But I believe that if everyone wants to be a job seeker, then who is going to become a job provider? EMC will be the solution to unemployment. A great message will reach every citizen that the only solution to eliminate unemployment and move the economy forward is EMC, which needs to b adopted in all schools across the country,” said Sisodia. He said the most important component of EMC is the Business Blasters programme through which every student from classes 9-12 will receive seed money of Rs 2,000.