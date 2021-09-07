Works of three water extraction wells progressing in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To bridge the gap between demand and supply of potable water in the city, the Delhi government is preparing water extraction wells at three locations—Sonia Vihar, Akshardham, and Hiranki. Water Minister Satyendar Jain, who is also the chairman of Delhi Jal Board (DJB), visited two water extraction wells in Sonia Vihar and Akshardham with DJB officials on Monday to take stock of the ongoing works. According to the government, 90 lakh litre water per day can be extracted from Sonia Vihar site and the project may take a year to complete.

The well has been designed by the DJB.The quantity of extracted water will be double the quantity taken from a conventional well. During the review, the minister directed the officials to keep monitoring the rate of water extraction.“The government is focusing on delivering quality work in time and is using innovation to meet the water demand of Delhiites. The officials should keep monitoring the rate of water extraction from the well. They should keep the time into consideration and deliver quality work,” said Jain.

Irrigation and flood control (I & FC) department and the PWD are constructing wells with different techniques at Hiranki and Akshardham.“The well at Sonia Vihar has perforated walls that increase water extraction and collection. The water extracted can be used for various purposes and will serve the water needs of east Delhi. With this, the government is making endeavour to reduce 200 million gallon per day (MGD) deficit,” said an official.This is a pilot project and will be replicated at multiple places, said the official.