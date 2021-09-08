Delhi: New-look Sannoth Lake likely by December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is reviving the six-acre land of the Sannoth Lake area in Bawana with many facilities for the public such as playing space for children, a stepped picnic garden, a walkway, Chhath Puja ghat and an open gym. Around 3 MGD of recycled water from Bawana Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) will be used to rejuvenate the lake.

Satyendar Jain, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister, said revival work is in progress and scheduled to be completed by December 2021. “The water holding capacity of the Sannoth Lake should be increased so that more groundwater can be recharged through the lake. Weirs should be made in the drain along with floating wetlands and aerators to enhance the treatment of wastewater flowing in the drain,” said Jain.

He also instructed the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DSIIDC) and Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFC) officials to clean the Bawana Escape Drain which has a design discharge capacity of about 680 cusecs.

“DSIIDC will ensure that no untreated or unauthorised drain falls into the Bawana Escape Drain, while IFC will ensure that existing water quality flowing in the drains should be improved to the parameters laid down by National Green Tribunal (NGT),” said the minister.

Delhi Government is also focusing on preparing a pleasant landscape around the lake. The lake will have different species of trees around it such as Neem, Bombax, Plumeria and Acacia. The revival project will not only aid in groundwater recharge but also create a sustainable ecosystem in the adjoining areas.

The government is endeavouring to rejuvenate major water bodies of the capital. Earlier, the Rajokri Lake and the Sanjay Van Lake have already been revived by the government. The revival of the Sannoth Lake will give a boost to this project.

