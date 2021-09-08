STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi police file reply opposing Umar Khalid's fresh bail plea

Khalid's lawyer had earlier called the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police under the charges of UAPA in a larger conspiracy case as a script of 'Family Man', having no evidence to support the charges.

Published: 08th September 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday filed a reply in a city court on the fresh bail application of Umar Khalid opposing it.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat adjourned the matter for further hearing on September 23.

On September 6, Umar Khalid's counsel has moved a fresh bail plea under Section 437 under the Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after withdrawing the bail plea which was filed under Section 439 of CrPC.

Khalid's counsel has withdrawn the plea when Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, appearing for Delhi Police, had raised objection on the maintainability of the plea filed under Section 439 CrPC in the last hearing.

Earlier also, accused Ishrat Jahan and Khalid Saifi also withdrew their bail pleas under Section 439 of CrPC and later filed them under Section 437 the CrPC.

Student activist Umar Khalid's lawyer had earlier called the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police under the charges of UAPA in a larger conspiracy case as a script of Amazon Prime show 'Family Man', having no evidence to support the allegations.

Khalid's lawyer Trideep Pais told Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat, that the charge sheet makes rhetorical allegations against Khalid without any fact, and makes his client a "veteran of sedition".

Advocate Pais, who was arguing Khalid's bail plea, has said that there was nothing in Khalid's speech that was sedition of any kind.

While reading the part of the charge sheet, Pais pointed out "the author of the charge sheet was acting like a scriptwriter from the Amazon Prime show, Family Man." He also questioned inconsistent statements given by witnesses in the matter.

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against various accused including Khalid under the provisions of UAPA, under the various section dealing with murder and others of the Indian Penal Code, Section 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 and Section 25/27 Arms Act.

Besides this case, Khalid is also facing charges in various cases pertaining to Northeast Delhi violence matters. 

