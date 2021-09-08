Recharge and battery swap stations at select DTC locations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Tuesday signed a MoU with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) for the installation of charging and battery swapping stations at the finalised DTC locations.

According to the officials, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) through its subsidiary organization CESL has agreed to procure, install, operate and maintain charging units at its costs and expenses. The charges for usage of location will be paid by CESL to DTC every month at the rate of Rs. 1.00 per kWh of energy dispensed. If the space required by the concessionaire is more than 3 ECS (Equivalent Car Space) then Rs. 2000 extra would be levied per month.

“Initially, the contract period is of 10 years. As per terms and conditions, CESL will start work immediately and endeavour to finish the installation of all stations in the next four months,” said officials.

The finalised DTC locations are Dwarka sector-8, Dwarka sector 2 Depot, Mehrauli Terminal, Nehru Place Terminal, Okhla CW-II, Sukhdev Vihar Depot and Kalkaji Depot.

Each of the seven locations will have a total six charging points, of which three will be for two and three wheelers and remaining three for charging four wheelers. Once installed, these locations with their availability of charging points will also be available on the ‘One Delhi’ app of the Delhi Government, said the officials.