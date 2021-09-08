Redevelopment of nine Delhi roads to be based on specific theme, says PWD

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nine road stretches that the Delhi government plans to decongest and redevelop by January 2022 will each have a theme based on the area, locality and surroundings.“Each area is different. Some are in lush green locations while some are in a dilapidated condition. So, there will be different concepts, design and theme for each,” said an official.

At the Tikri border, the PWD is planning to make the entrance grand with decoration, signages, history, route maps, information board and designer streetlights, besides other features. Similarly, Nelson Mandela Marg may be redeveloped and the route which connects JNU will have statues and photographs of Nelson Mandela, history and street art based on the South African anti-apartheid icon. The road will also be made safer for pedestrians, said officials.

The government had identified 10 more stretches across the city as pilot project in 2019 when it was proposed. However, some companies pulled back last year due to lack of funds in lockdown. The projects, which were estimated to be completed by 2020-end, missed deadlines in the wake of Covid.

These nine stretches are part of the government’s plan to redevelop and beautify 560 km of roads across the city. Consultants have been appointed for this big-budget project. As per sources, the government is planning to adopt Hybrid Annuity Mode for this project that has an estimated budget of Rs 11,000 crore.