STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Redevelopment of nine Delhi roads to be based on specific theme, says PWD

Some are in lush green locations while some are in a dilapidated condition.

Published: 08th September 2021 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi traffic

Representational image of Delhi roads during peak traffic. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The nine road stretches that the Delhi government plans to decongest and redevelop by January 2022 will each have a theme based on the area, locality and surroundings.“Each area is different. Some are in lush green locations while some are in a dilapidated condition. So, there will be different concepts, design and theme for each,” said an official.

At the Tikri border, the PWD is planning to make the entrance grand with decoration, signages, history, route maps, information board and designer streetlights, besides other features. Similarly, Nelson Mandela Marg may be redeveloped and the route which connects JNU will have statues and photographs of Nelson Mandela, history and street art based on the South African anti-apartheid icon. The road will also be made safer for pedestrians, said officials.

The government had identified 10 more stretches across the city as pilot project in 2019 when it was proposed. However, some companies pulled back last year due to lack of funds in lockdown. The projects, which were estimated to be completed by 2020-end, missed deadlines in the wake of Covid.

These nine stretches are part of the government’s plan to redevelop and beautify 560 km of roads across the city. Consultants have been appointed for this big-budget project. As per sources, the government is planning to adopt Hybrid Annuity Mode for this project that has an estimated budget of Rs 11,000 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi roads Delhi
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp