IIT-Delhi to launch outreach programme for high school students from September 11

NEW DELHI: Can you do mathematics without formulae? How big is the smallest entity of the universe?These and many more questions that arise in young minds will now be addressed by senior professors, scientist and researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi has launched an academic outreach initiative, ‘Sci-Tech Spins’, for high school students. Professors will be engaged in cutting edge research in science and technology and will deliver lectures and conduct laboratory demonstrations every month from September in a virtual mode.

The first lecture titled ‘Design Thinking - A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’, accompanied by lab demo, will be delivered by Professor PV Madhusudan Rao, HoD of Design, on Saturday. Professor Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, said, “We regularly receive multiple requests from schools for campus tours, workshops and mentorship programmes. IIT- Delhi wanted to take a more proactive stance on academic outreach for schools which is the idea behind the initiative.”

Launching the initiative, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi, said, “We want to provide education to students who come to IIT-Delhi and also want to connect with thousand others who are outside the IIT system to inspire and help them in all possible ways.”

The goal of the initiative is to connect with every school across the country. The PhD students will also participate in the weekend lectures and share their experience with the schoolchildren. Students of class IX and above can be nominated for the initiative by their respective schools.