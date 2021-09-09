STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

IIT-Delhi to launch outreach programme for high school students from September 11

IIT-Delhi has launched an academic outreach initiative, ‘Sci-Tech Spins’, for high school students.

Published: 09th September 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Delhi

IIT Delhi

By Gayathri Mani
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Can you do mathematics without formulae? How big is the smallest entity of the universe?These and many more questions that arise in young minds will now be addressed by senior professors, scientist and researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi.

IIT-Delhi has launched an academic outreach initiative, ‘Sci-Tech Spins’, for high school students. Professors will be engaged in cutting edge research in science and technology and will deliver lectures and conduct laboratory demonstrations every month from September in a virtual mode. 

The first lecture titled ‘Design Thinking - A Powerful Tool for Problem Solving’, accompanied by lab demo, will be delivered by Professor PV Madhusudan Rao, HoD of Design, on Saturday. Professor Pritha Chandra, Associate Dean of Academic Outreach & New Initiatives, said, “We regularly receive multiple requests from schools for campus tours, workshops and mentorship programmes. IIT- Delhi wanted to take a more proactive stance on academic outreach for schools which is the idea behind the initiative.”

Launching the initiative, Professor V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT-Delhi, said, “We want to provide education to students who come to IIT-Delhi and also want to connect with thousand others who are outside the IIT system to inspire and help them in all possible ways.” 

The goal of the initiative is to connect with every school across the country. The PhD students will also participate in the weekend lectures and share their experience with the schoolchildren. Students of class IX and above can be nominated for the initiative by their respective schools. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Delhi Delhi
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp