JNU to hold convocation on September 30

Last year, the convocation was held online due to the Covid pandemic with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s fifth convocation will be held virtually on September 30 with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the chief guest.

Last year, the convocation was held online due to the Covid pandemic with President Ram Nath Kovind gracing the occasion. The first convocation of the university was held in 1972 when G Parthasarathi was the VC. The practice resumed in 2018 after a gap of almost 46 years. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest at the third convocation which saw protests by students over hostel fee hike, forcing then HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ to stay inside the venue for over six hours.

“There is tremendous excitement about the coming convocation on September 30, although it will have to be held in virtual mode. Registration for the 5th convocation has been opened and the graduands can get registered on the JNU webpage,” the university said. In a Facebook live session a couple of days ago, JNU VC had said all the preparations have been made for the convocation which will be held by the end of this month. 

