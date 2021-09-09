STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Percentage of Delta variant found in Delhi rose steadily during April-July: Official data

The information was shared during a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

healthcare workers, PPE kit, Covid cases

The number of Alpha variant detected stood at nearly 950. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The percentage of Delta variant of coronavirus, among all the variants detected in Delhi through genome sequencing, rose steadily during the four months preceding August, with the figures standing at over 90 per cent for July, according to official data.

The information was shared during a recent meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, which devises COVID-19 management policies for the capital.

According to the official data, for the month of July, the percentage of Delta variant (B.1.617.2), among all the variants detected in Delhi through genome sequencing of samples sent to various laboratories, stood at 90.9 per cent.

​ALSO READ | Need to address social inequities highlighted during Covid pandemic: AIIMS chief Randeep Guleria

In the same month, the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) constituted 2.3 per cent and rest of the variants in toto, comprised 6.8 per cent It was a marked rise in Delta variant percentage, from the corresponding figures reported in April (54 per cent), the data said.

In April, the Alpha variant percentage stood at 12.1 per cent while the rest of the variants constituted 33.9 per cent of the total variants detected.

The figures for percentage of Delta variant detected in months of May and June stood at 81.6 per cent and 88.8 per cent respectively, according to the data.

Both Alpha and Delta variants have been classified as 'variants of concern' by the World Health Organisation.

The Delta variant was identified in India in December 2020 and has subsequently been detected in over 95 countries.

The Alpha variant was first detected in the UK last year.

ALSO READ | No serious Covid vaccine side effects in breastfeeding moms, infants: Study

The data shared during the DDMA meeting held on August 27, showed that the Delta variant was found in over 1,720 of the more than 6,090 samples from Delhi processed at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The number of Alpha variant detected stood at nearly 950.

At ILBS lab, Delta variant was found in over 130 of the nearly 780 samples from Delhi, and at LNJP Hospital, the corresponding figures stood at 27 out of the 32 samples processed.

The number of cumulative cases on Wednesday stood at 14,38,082.

Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus, while the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 25,083 in Delhi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Disaster Management Authority Covid 19 Variants Covid 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp