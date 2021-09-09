STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Processing applications for ex-gratia to kin for Covid deaths: Delhi govt to HC

Delhi government has prepared a list of around 25,000 persons who may be entitled to receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia on account of death within the family due to COVID-19 or COVID-19 related issues.

Published: 09th September 2021 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

COVID deaths, coronavirus death, cremation, funeral

Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government Thursday informed the Delhi High Court that it is processing over 6700 applications received for release of ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each to the families of persons who have died due to COVID-19 or related problems.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh was also told that the Delhi government has prepared a list of around 25,000 persons who may be entitled to receive Rs 50,000 ex-gratia on account of death within the family due to COVID-19 or COVID-19 related issues.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, said as on Thursday, 6719 applications have been received for release of the amount and money has already been released to 3200 people and rest of the work is in process as there are still 18,000 people who are out of the system.

​ALSO READ | 58 per cent of adult population got one dose of Covid vaccine; second wave not over yet: Govt

He said the Delhi Chief Secretary has been taking healthy and pro-active steps in this regard and added that the ex-gratia amount is being released for COVID deaths and it also includes those persons who had recovered from COVID-19 but died within a month due to post-complications.

The court noted that Mehra would share the data with DSLSA secretary Kanwal Jeet Arora who shall render assistance to those who are left out or finding it difficult to apply for ex-gratia.

The high court is dealing with several aspects relating to COVID-19 crisis in the national capital, including grant of ex-gratia to those who lost their family members to coronavirus and rehabilitation of children who have become orphans following the death of one or both parents due to the virus.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Covid 19 Deaths Covid 19 Delhi Government
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp