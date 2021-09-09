Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, popular actors to play roles in Ramlila 

Siddhanta Mishra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, will play the role of a folk singer in one of the Ramlila events to be organised in the national capital next month. Every year, scores of MPs and Bollywood actors play certain roles in the Ramlila, held near the historic Red Fort.

“We have approached many political leaders and Arjun Ram Meghwal has agreed to play the role of a folk singer in our Ramlila,” informed Ashok Aggarwal, president, Luv Kush Ramlila organising committee. The role of Lord Ram will be enacted by Gagan Malik, famous for playing the same role in Ramayan TV series. Bollywood actress Samikssha Batnagar will play Sita.

“We have requested the authorities to allow the Ramlilas in physical format since Covid cases are low and everything has opened now. We have told them that all precautions will be taken. Only people with their double-vaccinated certificates will be allowed to attend the event,” informed Aggrwal, who is also a member of Delhi Dharmik Mahasangh, an umbrella organisation of Ramlila committees in the national capital. The Delhi government had allowed Ramlila celebrations last year with strict guidelines but most organisers refrained from holding the event due to the pandemic situation.

Ramlila committees yet to get ddma permission but start preparations

Even though the DDMA is yet to grant permission to stage the Ramlila, representatives of over 60 Ramlila committees in the city have decided to chart a course of action. A meeting in this regard, held on Tuesday, was attended by Delhi unit head of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Kulbhushan Ahuja, member of Delhi Development Authority Narendra Chawla, Delhi BJP vice-president Ashok Goel and leaders of three municipal bodies. According to the latest Covid-19 guidelines, the DDMA prohibits religious gatherings in the capital. Goel said a delegation will soon make a representation before Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Union minister of state for home to intervene in the matter. “We will follow all Covid protocols. We hope the DDMA eases restrictions as several Ramlila committees have started preparations,” he said.