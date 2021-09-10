STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Construction of Delhi’s first multi-level bus parking hubs to begin by 2021 end

The Delhi government is aiming to earn revenue from the parking facilities, which will also allow 690 cars, as well as the retail spaces at these two sites.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Artist impression of the upcoming multi-level bus parking hub in the national capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The construction of multilevel bus parking hubs at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus depots at Hari Nagar and Vasant Vihar will commence by the end of 2021.

The project is expected to be completed in a phased manner by 2024. The Delhi government is aiming to earn revenue from the parking facilities, which will also allow 690 cars, as well as the retail spaces at these two sites.

At present, the five-acre depot at Hari Nagar can accommodate 100 buses, while the 6.21-acre facility at Vasant Vihar has space for 230 buses.  

Post transformation into four storeys, the Hari Nagar site will accommodate 330 buses. The agency has plans to convert the facility at Vasant Vihar into a seven-storied structure to fit 400 buses.

In October 2020, the DTC roped in National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC) as project management consultant for developing its major land parcels at various locations across the city, transforming bus depots and redeveloping its residential colonies and other commercial facilities.

The designs by NBCC have been finalised after analysing their noise and vibration impact. The facilities will use helical spring units for vibration isolation.

The parking hubs will be based on a 45-degree model to enable 10-15 per cent more buses at each depot.  

These design considerations have been made after detailed research of similar projects abroad, live case studies and simulations. Washing pits and fuel filling stations will be incorporated here.

“Like many other firsts, this multilevel bus parking will be yet another world-class, state-of-the-art public transport infrastructure that the Kejriwal Model of Governance will give to the people of Delhi. This facility, built on a self-sustaining, zero energy, will undoubtedly put Delhi in the list of world’s top cities in public transport and transport infrastructure,” said Kailash Gahlot, transport minister of Delhi.

The DTC will also redevelop its two colonies at Shadipur and Hari Nagar and include retail facilities here. 

