Eight security guards arrested for assaulting duo at Noida housing society

The security guards have been charged with making culpable homicide bid and rioting over the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 on Wednesday, police said. 

Published: 10th September 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Eight men of a private security agency were Thursday arrested for assaulting two residents of a housing society in Noida, police said.  

An FIR has been lodged at the local Sector 39 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 147, 148 (both related to rioting), 504 (intentional insult), the police said

A video of the violence had also surfaced on social media, with many retweeting the clip showing the fracas involving security guards and residents of the housing society. 

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh had taken note of the video and had ordered a probe into the matter and the verification of the agency’s licence after going through the short clip.

The video begins and ends abruptly purportedly, It showed the uniformed security men taking on two residents at the entry point on the ground floor of a building.

One of the residents fought back with a wooden stick, prompting several guards to rush back and hit the man, who was held by his neck by another one of the staffers, the video showed.

Another resident who came to the rescue of the man, also got beaten before all security guards left.

“Eight security guards engaged by CISS Bureau private security agency who were deployed at Lotus Boulevard in Sector 100 Noida have been arrested for assaulting society resident Suresh Kumar with sticks and rods,” a police spokesperson said.

“An argument had started between the guards and Kumar over handing over of a shaft key of the residential tower. The security guards admitted to having attacked the man in a rage.”  

