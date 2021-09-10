Good Food central

Shantanu David By

Ever wished you could relish a juicy burger right before you board a train? In what seems like a bit of luck for late-night travellers at the New Delhi Railway Station, the Capital’s first 24-hour-service food court, ‘Pop n Hop’, will be opening on September 15. With the inclusion of renowned national as well as international food chains, this 6,000 sq.ft. facility will be on platform 16, which is the station’s Ajmeri Gate side. Following stringent hygiene and Covid-protocols, it is a first-of-its-kind food hub by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Behind the scenes

The New Delhi Railway station has always boasted a bevy of purveyors of road, er, station-side food. Merits aside, the offerings at these shops have never been known for their hygiene and consistency. This means passengers usually prefer to carry their own meals.

PKS Hospitality, which has previously launched similar ‘Pop n Hop’ food hubs in Chennai and Bengaluru, is set to launch this multi-brand food court. While the brainchild of PKS, which has been in business for over half a century and is one of the largest, this project has been conceptualised by F&B advisory firm SRED. The roster includes popular QSR chains such as KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Haldiram’s, Wow! Momo, Nirula’s, Mughal Lane, Roll Station, among a total of 10 outlets.

Shriram PM Monga, co-founder and principal consultant of SRED, says, “We are excited to launch a multi-utility food plaza that brings well-established QSR brands to the railway station for the first time. This is our marquee project and we have conceptualised it strategically to bring national and international brands to a small footprint that is still catering to three to four lakh people on a daily basis. We have taken up multiple transit-oriented development projects in the past at metro stations in Delhi-NCR but this was challenging as well as exciting to launch.”

Thrilled to cater to people living in and travelling to New Delhi with their extensive services, Mihraz Ebrahim, Managing Director, PKS Group, says, “Launching ‘Pop n Hop’ at the New Delhi Railway Station was our most-awaited project. We would like to appreciate the efforts of IRCTC and Indian Railway officials who are working towards upgrading the station to provide a better experience for the passengers. They have given us immense support in bringing together this mega project.”

Passenger Amenities

As the owner of a Delhi-based high-end gourmet BBQ company, Chef Mousim Sidana often finds himself being asked to cater to swish private events across the country, both near and far. “If it is down south, I prefer taking a flight, and if it is in a neighbouring state, I like to drive down. But when I’ve had to board a train, it is usually late at night, as I like to arrive and set up as early as possible. I can definitely use a quick bite from a decent hygienic place,” Sidana shares.

While many are still leery, South Delhi-based developer and restaurateur, Raghav Narang, is certainly pleased. Narang, who enjoys the occasional overnight trip for rest or research, says, “Despite being vaccinated, I am still cautious about stepping out. I think one of the biggest disadvantages of travelling by train is to carry along your own meals even for short journeys, because one couldn’t trust the food at the station. Now, we can just pick it up and leave.”

Delhi’s 24x7 food hub

