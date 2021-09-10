STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Good Food central

An upcoming, round-the-clock food hub at New Delhi Railway Station promises to provide a lavish culinary experience to the Capital’s passengers

Published: 10th September 2021 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

The ‘Pop n Hop’ facility at platform 16, NDLS

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

Ever wished you could relish a juicy burger right before you board a train? In what seems like a bit of luck for late-night travellers at the New Delhi Railway Station, the Capital’s first 24-hour-service food court, ‘Pop n Hop’, will be opening on September 15. With the inclusion of renowned national as well as international food chains, this 6,000 sq.ft. facility will be on platform 16, which is the station’s Ajmeri Gate side. Following stringent hygiene and Covid-protocols, it is a first-of-its-kind food hub by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

Behind the scenes
The New Delhi Railway station has always boasted a bevy of purveyors of road, er, station-side food. Merits aside, the offerings at these shops have never been known for their hygiene and consistency. This means passengers usually prefer to carry their own meals.

PKS Hospitality, which has previously launched similar ‘Pop n Hop’ food hubs in Chennai and Bengaluru, is set to launch this multi-brand food court. While the brainchild of PKS, which has been in business for over half a century and is one of the largest, this project has been conceptualised by F&B advisory firm SRED. The roster includes popular QSR chains such as KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Haldiram’s, Wow! Momo, Nirula’s, Mughal Lane, Roll Station, among a total of 10 outlets.

Pics: Parveen Negi

Shriram PM Monga, co-founder and principal consultant of SRED, says, “We are excited to launch a multi-utility food plaza that brings well-established QSR brands to the railway station for the first time. This is our marquee project and we have conceptualised it strategically to bring national and international brands to a small footprint that is still catering to three to four lakh people on a daily basis. We have taken up multiple transit-oriented development projects in the past at metro stations in Delhi-NCR but this was challenging as well as exciting to launch.”

Thrilled to cater to people living in and travelling to New Delhi with their extensive services, Mihraz Ebrahim, Managing Director, PKS Group, says, “Launching ‘Pop n Hop’ at the New Delhi Railway Station was our most-awaited project. We would like to appreciate the efforts of IRCTC and Indian Railway officials who are working towards upgrading the station to provide a better experience for the passengers. They have given us immense support in bringing together this mega project.”

Passenger Amenities
As the owner of a Delhi-based high-end gourmet BBQ company, Chef Mousim Sidana often finds himself being asked to cater to swish private events across the country, both near and far. “If it is down south, I prefer taking a flight, and if it is in a neighbouring state, I like to drive down. But when I’ve had to board a train, it is usually late at night, as I like to arrive and set up as early as possible. I can definitely use a quick bite from a decent hygienic place,” Sidana shares. 

While many are still leery, South Delhi-based developer and restaurateur, Raghav Narang, is certainly pleased. Narang, who enjoys the occasional overnight trip for rest or research, says, “Despite being vaccinated, I am still cautious about stepping out. I think one of the biggest disadvantages of travelling by train is to carry along your own meals even for short journeys, because one couldn’t trust the food at the station. Now, we can just pick it up and leave.”

Delhi’s 24x7 food hub
Slated to open on September 15, ‘Pop n Hop’ is a 24-hour-service food court on platform 16, which is New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate side. The 6,000 sq.ft. facility will include popular QSR chains like KFC, Domino’s Pizza, Haldiram’s, among others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp