STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

J&K leader Trilochan Singh Wazir found dead in Delhi, murder case registered

Wazir’s body was found partially decomposed in the washroom of the flat rented by acquaintance Harpreet Singh. Wazir was staying with Singh after recently having arrived in Delhi.

Published: 10th September 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, 67, was found dead in a flat on Thursday at Basai Darapur area in Moti Nagar, West Delhi. The police have registered a case of murder.

Wazir’s body was found partially decomposed in the washroom of the flat rented by acquaintance Harpreet Singh. Wazir was staying with Singh after recently having arrived in Delhi.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace Singh who is absconding.

Wazir, a Jammu resident, had a flight to Canada on September 2. When there was no news of him for days, his family informed Jammu Police, who alerted Delhi Police.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police received a PCR call about foul smell coming from a Moti Nagar flat.

On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found the body, which was identified as Wazir by one of his acquaintances, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Urvija Goel said.

The injuries on Wazir’s body will be ascertained in a post-mortem.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader, expressed shock at his colleague’s death on Twitter, recalled meeting him only a few days ago, “not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him”.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and National Spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal, also tweeted being shocked about the murder of his friend and mentor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Conference Trilochan Singh Wazir
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp