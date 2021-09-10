J&K leader Trilochan Singh Wazir found dead in Delhi, murder case registered

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former member of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir, 67, was found dead in a flat on Thursday at Basai Darapur area in Moti Nagar, West Delhi. The police have registered a case of murder.

Wazir’s body was found partially decomposed in the washroom of the flat rented by acquaintance Harpreet Singh. Wazir was staying with Singh after recently having arrived in Delhi.

Multiple teams have been formed to trace Singh who is absconding.

Wazir, a Jammu resident, had a flight to Canada on September 2. When there was no news of him for days, his family informed Jammu Police, who alerted Delhi Police.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police received a PCR call about foul smell coming from a Moti Nagar flat.

On reaching the spot, police broke open the door and found the body, which was identified as Wazir by one of his acquaintances, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Urvija Goel said.

The injuries on Wazir’s body will be ascertained in a post-mortem.

Omar Abdullah, National Conference leader, expressed shock at his colleague’s death on Twitter, recalled meeting him only a few days ago, “not realising it was the last time I would be meeting him”.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and National Spokesperson of Shiromani Akali Dal, also tweeted being shocked about the murder of his friend and mentor.