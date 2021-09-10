North MCD gives property tax waiver to Lal Dora residents

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has rolled out a new amnesty scheme in

order to provide relief to the residents of Lal Dora, extended Lal Dora (ELD) and extended abadi of the village.

The amnesty scheme is also extended to 544 unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants.

The move follows a recent approval to the proposal by the BJP-led NDMC House, ahead of the civic elections next year.

“The property tax in Lal Dora, ELD, extended abadi of village and 544 unauthorised regularised colonies and unauthorised colonies and properties allotted to Kashmiri migrants under the jurisdiction of NDMC in respect of residential properties prior to current financial year 2021-22 and non-residential properties prior to financial year 2019-20, is waived off,” the civic body said.

As per the scheme, taxpayers of residential properties in these colonies are required to pay the property tax for current financial year 2021-22. Outstanding property tax dues prior to 2021-22 are waived off.