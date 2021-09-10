Sibling revelry

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Taking an entrepreneurial plunge as a family may not be everyone’s cup of tea. This, however, does not hold true for siblings Mayank Arya (40) and Aditya Arya (34). The duo, with a background in nautical science, joined hands to start Yes Madam — a tech-driven beauty and wellness platform.

Reminiscing about how he has reached where he is today, Mayank says, “I was enjoying the best of both worlds running my business in Liberia, shifting time zones every month. Then one day, armed robbers attacked me on my way back home, and I broke my leg. The Ebola outbreak in Liberia put a complete stop on all business activities. I returned to India, close to walking dead, with a failed business and a broken leg. I had no idea what to do next.” Being bed-ridden for two years, Mayank mentions that the one person who stood by his side during tough times was his brother Aditya. “He was a pillar of strength and helped me navigate through the storm,” he adds.

Mayank Arya and Aditya Arya (right);

co-founders, Yes Madam

It was in 2016 that the brothers realised their passion for wellness. After Aditya experienced skin burn at a salon, he was shocked to notice the owner blame the facialist. This is when the siblings became aware of the void in the beauty and wellness space. Another factor that helped them in their journey was their curiosity. Aditya adds, “We understood that the age-old business model was ripe for disruption. This was not just from a convenience point of view but also from the perception and expectations of customers.” They conceptualised and launched their venture five years ago with at-home beauty services. Now, they have expanded to providing door-step services such as spa, cleaning, pest control, sanitising, among others. “We are gradually increasing a team to achieve our business goals,” adds Aditya.

It can be tricky for siblings to work together, but the duo feel its best for ego to never get in the way. “At the workplace, we follow professionalism and are always open to brainstorming ideas. Yes, sometimes we don’t agree with each other but we believe in finding a way through it,” shares Mayank.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on the beauty industry, with a number of salons being asked to shut down. The duo also faced their share of highs and lows during this time. Aditya mentions, “I contracted the virus in the first wave and Mayank, in the second wave. We lost a few close family members to Covid and it hasn’t been easy on the family.” Talking about their business, he adds, “A number of people were unsure about calling someone home to get services done prior to the pandemic. But with the lockdown, home services have become the ‘New Normal’. People are gradually becoming comfortable with these services considering the safety precautions taken.” Now, their only plan is to continue making lives of their customers easier.