BJP readies scheme to counter AAP’s freebies, target women voters

The BJP will use its Mahila Morcha to educate female electorate about the projects launched by the central government to empower women.

Published: 11th September 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking a cue from rival AAP, the BJP is drawing up a roadmap to woo women voters ahead of municipal polls in Delhi. The state leadership has chalked out a plan to counter the narrative that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party built with its women-centric schemes, which helped it romp home in 2020 assembly elections.

The BJP will use its Mahila Morcha to educate female electorate about the projects launched by the central government to empower women. The party will also facilitate eligible persons avail the benefits under these schemes as a counter to AAP’s offerings of free water, power and ‘pink tickets’ (free travel in DTC/cluster buses).        

The necessity of a concentrated campaign to publicise the central initiatives was discussed at a meeting of Delhi BJP’s Mahila Morcha earlier this week. “It was decided to enroll maximum number of women for the schemes for which proper plans will be made. There are over 250 such plans which can benefit women,” said a Delhi BJP leader. “During the discussion, the senior leaders realised that even party workers and officer-bearers of the women wing can’t name five schemes. It was quite embarrassing. Hence, it was agreed upon that party workers will be given training and supplied information about the Centre’s women welfare schemes.” 

An analysis of voting patterns conducted by a poll survey agency and a social research institute had suggested that in 2020, women voted for the AAP in decisive numbers. The BJP is also in agreement with the findings and hence the decision to promote women-centric central schemes.

The party will distributed among workers a booklet containing details related to these schemes and process for registration. A training module to make leaders and volunteers aware is also in the pipeline, said Mahila Morcha head Yogita Singh.  “Some schemes initially for EWS and SC were later extended to general category, but majority doesn’t know about it. We will ensure deserving and eligible sections get the benefits.” 

‘Will expose AAP lies’
“Free bus rides, power and water are myths. Women have to wait for an hour for buses. People in slums are now getting water, power bills. BJP will expose AAP’s lies,” said its women wing chief.

TAGS
AAP Delhi BJP Delhi politics Arvind Kejriwal
