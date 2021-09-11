Delhi gets first solar microgrid station, likely to reduce 115 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated the city’s first urban microgrid solar power station at Shivalik Grid in Malviya Nagar on Friday that will annually reduce 115 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

Set up at Rs 5.5 crore, the microgrid (Solar + Battery) system consists of 100 kilowatts (kWp) solar and 460 Kilowatt-hour (Kwh) lithium ion battery energy storage system (BESS). The microgrid offers other unique benefits, including reliable clean power-back for up to two hours, and production of about 1.5 lakh units of clean energy per annum.

The smart grid system is set up under the Indo-German Solar Partnership Project (IGSEP). The system is capable of ensuring continuous supply from solar and stored battery energy saving from any outages, said a spokesperson of power discom BSES.

The smart power grid system uses solar panels to generate electricity and energy at peak performance. The Delhi government hopes it will decongest the power network and ensure an uninterrupted power supply to Delhi. “This state-of-the-art intervention of the Delhi Government is a revolution in the power sector and should be replicated on a larger scale. It will help to stabilise the power grid during high electricity demand by efficiently distributing the load.

These solar panels and charging stations are efficient and look good, which makes them different,” Jain said, adding that the microgrid solar power station and charging station is a source of learning for everyone. Justice (retd) Shabihul Hasnain, chairperson of Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, Norbert Barthle and Flachsbarth, parliamentary state secretaries, Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development, Germany, Winfried Damm, head of energy, GIZ India were among those who attended the event.