Delhi govt to help participants in WorldSkills competition

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: World-class training will be provided to all the participants representing the country at the Shanghai WorldSkills competition to be held next year, irrespective of the state they come from, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

He was speaking at an event to announce the winners of the state-level skill competitions organised by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. The winners now will be trained to represent the city in the regional round to be held in November.

He assured them of all help for further competitions. “The government would provide world class training to all the participants representing the country in the Shanghai World Skills Competition to be held in 2022, irrespective of which state they belong to. These participants will bring laurels to the country,” said Sisodia.

The minister stated that around 1,000 participants took part in the competition. “For the first time in the state skill competition held in Delhi, 55 winners in 30 different skill categories were awarded with prizes. More than 1,000 participants took part in the competition,”he added.