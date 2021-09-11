STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arvind Kejriwal harps on ‘historical’ role of Ganesh festival

Urges parents to tell children about its role in country’s freedom movement

Published: 11th September 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees carry idol of Lord Ganesh in the national capital on Friday | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday used the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi to call for unity of Indians to ward off the pandemic. Kejriwal, who just returned to the city from a ten-day Vipassana meditation in Jaipur, asked “all the 130 crore Indians” to virtually join the celebration held by the Aam Aadmi Party. 

“The country is currently fighting the biggest battle this century may have seen. This battle against Covid-19 can only be defeated with unity,” said the chief minister.  The live-telecasted event commenced around the evening with Kejriwal and his wife Sunita taking part in the customary puja along with cabinet ministers and their spouses. 

“This time, all the two crore people of Delhi will worship Lord Ganesha together. On behalf of the people of Delhi, I invite all people of the country to take part in this live worship programme and join the celebrations. When 130 crore Indians come together to worship the Lord, miracles will definitely happen,” said Kejriwal. 

Last year, the AAP government had organised Lakshmi Pujan during Diwali.  Kejriwal further said children need to be educated about “the deep historical significance” of Ganesh Chaturthi and parents must tell them about its role in the freedom movement, so that they develop spirituality and patriotism.

“Because of Covid-19, public programmes at pandals have not been allowed this time. This has been done so that any instance of crowding can be avoided. This is why we are organising a unique and wonderful programme,” the CM said.

