Redeveloped stadium at DDA Yamuna Sports Complex inaugurated

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped Yamuna Sports Complex and archery-cum-cricket stadium by Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and also announced to host a mega T20 tournament in November.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who assisted the DDA in developing the complex, stated that building sports infrastructure in East Delhi was one of his primary poll promises. “People had high expectations that as a sportsperson, I would encourage young talent by providing better facilities and training to budding sportspersons. East Delhi now has a truly world-class stadium. We will organise the East Delhi Premier League at the complex. This is my tribute to my city as well as my constituency.”

A DDA official said that six cricket pitches at the facility have been re-laid besides four turf and one cemented wicket for practice and training purposes. The changing rooms have been upgraded. The stadium now has facilities matching to host Ranji Trophy standards such as high-mast lights for night cricket, digital scoreboard display and canopies, and a jogging track encircling it. The entire project cost `9.25 crore.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, DDA vice chairman Anurag Jain and senior officials of the agency were also present at the occasion. Congratulating the DDA for the project, Baijal said the authority played a big role in the overall development of the city and in providing ease of living to its citizens.