Seven members of notorious gang held in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven members of the ‘Kaccha Baniyan’ gang were arrested on Thursday from Delhi Chalo Park near Vijay Ghat Bus Stand while they were on way to commit a crime. The Crime Branch team of Delhi Police, while nabbing the culprits, also recovered three country-made pistols with nine live cartridges and house-breaking equipment from them. A case has been registered under IPC sections for forgery and burglary, and the Arms Act.

The arrested gang members are Nikhil Dass (24), Samrat (22), Shrawanraj (22), Ramdas (34), Shivpratap (23), Sindbaj (23) and Shaktiman (22), all residents of Guna district, MP. Kaccha Baniyan gangs operate across India, and have been actively involved in night burglaries, dacoity and attempt to murder, since the British era. The members carry out the crime wearing only undergarments and apply oil and grease all over their body to make a slippery escape if caught.

“Sub-Inspector Abodh, ASI Jogender and HC Rajneesh from Inspector Ashish Sharma’s team of Special Investigation Unit - I, Crime Branch, received a tip that a gang member is operating in Delhi. Further information revealed that the gang was going to gather at Delhi Chalo Park to plan and commit a night burglary. They had come to Delhi a few days ago and were residing at Sarai Rohilla Railway station. They had already committed a burglary at Maya Enclave in Hari Nagar,” informed DCP Crime Monika Bharadwaj.

Even though it came to light during interrogation that several people had accompanied the gang members from Guna, none were found when the police raided the places mentioned. “Further interrogation is going on to find out if they committed other offences after coming to Delhi,” said DCP Bharadwaj.

The gang members change their hideout immediately after a crime. “A section of the gang does a recce of deserted houses on the pretext of picking up garbage and setting up vegetable carts while other members target such houses late at night,” said officials.

Modus operandi

Those aware of the functioning of the gang said the members move in groups of five to 10. During the day, these men often meet at transport hubs or abandoned urban spaces. They often do recee of houses in the guise of beggars or labourers to identify their targets.