Cloudy sky, light showers predicted in Delhi on Monday

Several areas in the national capital received rains on Sunday, including Safdarjung Enclave (0.8 mm), Palam (2.4 mm) and Aaya Nagar (36.3 mm), the India Meteorological Department said.

Published: 13th September 2021

Delhi rains

Vehicles pass through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after record heavy rains pounded the national capital, partly cloudy skies on Sunday kept the mercury low in the city as the maximum temperature settled at 33.4 degrees Celsius, normal during the season, the India Meteorological Department said. 

Several areas in the national capital received rains on Sunday, including Safdarjung Enclave (0.8 mm), Palam (2.4 mm) and Aaya Nagar (36.3 mm), it said. 

On Saturday, record heavy rains lashed the national capital making it the wettest monsoon season in 46 years.

The relative humidity was recorded at 93 per cent on Sunday evening, it said. 

The weatherman has issued a yellow alert, predicting generally cloudy sky with light rain on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperature likely to settle around 33 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively. 

The city had recorded 121.1 mm rainfall from 5:30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

It had recorded more than 100 mm of rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of the month — 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2. In 2003, the national capital had received 1,050 mm of rainfall.

It has been a bountiful September for Delhi, with 383.4mm of rainfall recorded this month till Saturday evening, which is the highest in 77 years, according to the weather department.  

The air quality index remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

