Delhi: Trio held, heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized as police bust UP-based syndicate

Police said during sustained interrogation, Hukam Chand aka Titu disclosed that he procured the recovered heroin from one Rohit (32), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

Published: 13th September 2021 04:00 AM

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The narcotics cell of Crime Branch has busted an interstate drug trafficking syndicate, arresting three accused including the notorious drug lord Shahid Khan alias Chhote Pradhan of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. Police also seized 1.1 kilogram of fine quality heroin worth Rs 2 crore in the international market.

“Our target was a Bareilly-based drug trafficking network. With the arrest of three suppliers, the narcotics cell has busted a syndicate clandestinely involved in supplying heroin from Bareilly and distributing it in Delhi,” said Chenmoy Biswal, DCP Crime Branch (Narcotics).

“Sub Inspector Arvind Kumar got a secret information that one Hukam Chand aka Titu would be coming near Dhan Dhan Satguru Park, Sultanpuri in Delhi to supply heroin. A team was constituted who laid a trap near the area and caught the accused red-handed,” said DCP Biswal.

Police said during sustained interrogation, Chand disclosed that he procured the recovered heroin from one Rohit (32), a resident of Sultanpuri, Delhi.

On the basis of local information and technical surveillance, Rohit was arrested.

A Creta car and 100 gram heroin was seized from him.

He was also found involved in four cases under Excise and Gambling Act. Police further said Rohit disclosed that he had procured 2kg heroin from Khan through Sawed, a resident of Bareilly, UP. 

During investigation, it was revealed that Khan was caught by the Bareilly Police who recovered 20kg heroin. He was brought to Delhi for further investigation.

“During sustained interrogation, Khan disclosed that he is a heroin manufacturer and used to prepare heroin with the help of crude/opium poppy top extract and chemicals. Raids are currently going on to search other links who are absconding,” said Biswal.

“Further investigation is in progress to identify the chain of drug trafficking,” the DCP informed further.

