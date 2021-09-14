'A source of inspiration for youths': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia here and said he is a source of inspiration for youths. Punia, a freestyle wrestler from Haryana, won the bronze medal at his Olympic debut this year after beating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov.

"Had the pleasure to meet Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia today at my residence," Kejriwal tweeted.

Punia has made the country proud and is a source of inspiration for the Indian youth, he said. "Bajrang has brought glory to India and made us all proud. You are an inspiration to millions of youth," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting at the chief minister's residence at Delhi's Civil Lines area.