'A source of inspiration for youths': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia
The Delhi chief minister said that Punia has made the country proud and is a source of inspiration for the Indian youth.
Published: 14th September 2021 05:00 PM | Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:00 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia here and said he is a source of inspiration for youths. Punia, a freestyle wrestler from Haryana, won the bronze medal at his Olympic debut this year after beating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov.
आप से मिलकर बहुत अच्छा लगा @ArvindKejriwal सर आपके सहयोग के लिये धन्यवाद ।https://t.co/5igSg5wXSu— Bajrang Punia (@BajrangPunia) September 14, 2021
"Had the pleasure to meet Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia today at my residence," Kejriwal tweeted.
Punia has made the country proud and is a source of inspiration for the Indian youth, he said. "Bajrang has brought glory to India and made us all proud. You are an inspiration to millions of youth," Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting at the chief minister's residence at Delhi's Civil Lines area.