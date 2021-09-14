STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi: Man booked for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his estranged wife and slapping her

A notice has been issued by the police to the man, Riyazuddin, asking him to join the investigation, officials said.

Published: 14th September 2021 12:25 AM

Triple Talaq

For representational purpose

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has booked a man for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his estranged wife and slapping her, officials said on Monday.

A notice has been issued by the police to the man, Riyazuddin, asking him to join the investigation, they said.

According to the police, his wife complained that Riyazuddin had deserted her about nine years ago and also gave her talaq as per Shariyat Law at that time.

In her complaint submitted to the Jamia Nagar police station in southeast Delhi, she alleged that he visited her house in Southeast Delhi in the early hours of August 20.

When she opened the door, Riyazuddin slapped her and pronounced triple talaq, a senior police officer said.

During the course of investigation, the woman's statement was recorded under relevant sections of the CrPC and a notice was also issued to her husband to join the probe, he said.

A case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harrasment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

