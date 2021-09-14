Government aid for installing rainwater harvesting system in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has announced financial assistance up to Rs 50,000 and a discount of 10 per cent on water bills to encourage people to install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had earlier issued guidelines mandating owners of existing and new properties measuring 100 square metres and above to install RWH structures.

“The city government has extended the last date for the implementation of the RWH provisions till December 31, 2021,” the water utility said in a statement.

Also, it will not be mandatory to take DJB certification for the systems from now on.

“For the installation of RWH systems, the government will provide financial assistance of 50 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 50,000, and 10 per cent rebate on water bills,” Water Minister and DJB chairman Satyendar Jain said.

For plots measuring between 100 sq m and 199.99 sq m, financial assistance of 50 per cent of the total cost of the RWH structure or Rs 10,000, whichever is lesser, will be provided.